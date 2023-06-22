International Yoga Day held in Dubai

More than 1,000 yoga enthusiasts from different walks of life and various countries attended the event

Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 10:20 PM

The 9th International Yoga Day — ‘Yoga for Humanity’, was celebrated in the UAE with great enthusiasm and fervour.

The Embassy of India in the (UAE organised three yoga events in collaboration with the Louvre Museum, Dubai Ports, and ADNEC. The events followed the yoga protocol provided by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, with Heartfulness yoga trainers leading the sessions.

IDY 2023 took place on July 17 at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi. It was attended by 300 yoga enthusiasts and featured the Heartfulness yoga team as the leading instructors. The ambassador of India to the UAE and the deputy chief of mission (DCM) from the Embassy of India were also present.

Another remarkable event was the Ocean Ring of Yoga held at Mina Rashid, Dubai Ports on June 21, in observance of the International Day of Yoga (IDY). This initiative aimed to showcase the inclusive nature of yoga and its ability to connect people across nations and oceans. The Indian Navy and merchant ships organised common yoga protocol demonstrations at ports and vessels of friendly countries in different oceans.

The event at Mina Rashid was graced by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, who was also the chief guest at the event.The Indian Navy Ship INS Brahmaputra was docked at Mina Rashid, with over 200 sailors who actively participated in the IDY 2023 celebrations. The Heartfulness yoga trainers led the yoga session as per the protocol, and some members of the Heartfulness yoga team guided and practiced yoga alongside the sailors on the deck of INS Brahmaputra. The chairman of DP World and the Ambassador of India to the UAE were also in attendance.

On June 21, IDY 2023 was held at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. The event was led by the Heartfulness yoga trainers, along with Dr Lokesh of Burjeel Holdings. The event was also graced by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, who served as the chief guest.

