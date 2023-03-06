International Women’s Day: Tribe applauds and celebrates powerhouse community of women making a difference to sustainability

Jeri Willmott

Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 5:54 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 5:56 PM

Tribe got together with some of the most influential and remarkable entrepreneurs in Dubai, Simona Sotirovska (The Botanist), Tatiana Antonelli (Goumbook), Shirley Conlon (Shirley Conlon Organics) and Jeri Willmott (digital creator and entrepreneur) to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The celebration was initiated by Tribe, founded by Jo England, to interact and get to know fellow entrepreneurs, in a set up that reflects their personality with Tribe furniture and home decor products. At the core of it, every entrepreneur who is a part of this campaign shares similar values. Which is, being mindful of the environment, being sustainable, being ethical, supporting local talent and most importantly: making a difference.

“These amazing women are planting the seeds of a sustainable future through their dedicated contribution and aspirations. It is what every community needs for a successful and sustainable future for generations to come. Collaborating with these inspiring women has been an honour,” said England, founder and creative director at Tribe.

Shot over a span of one week, this campaign encapsulates the journey of all the entrepreneurs, how they started their business, what inspired them, what motivates them to do what they do and showcase it via Tribe furniture and home decor set up.

“It has been an amazing experience to collaborate with Tribe. It’s heartwarming to see how so many women are leading and taking initiatives towards a better future and integrating sustainability as part of their businesses,” said Antoneli, founder and managing director at Goumbook.

Some of the key brands and entrepreneurs that were a part of this campaign include:

• Sotirovska, co-founder @ The Botanist: a plant-based, chemical-free and kind collection of home cleansing products, made the artisanal way, with a carefully selected range of fresh and therapeutic essential oils.

• Antonelli, founder and managing director @ Goumbook: a leading social enterprise promoting sustainable living and green practices in the UAE and beyond since 2009.

• Conlon, founder and owner @ Shirley Conlon Organics: organic luxury skincare products that are specially formulated for skin exposed to hot and humid climates.

• Willmott, digital creator and entrepreneur: content creator, entrepreneur and mom of four based out of Dubai, practicing sustainable living

• England, founder and creative director @ Tribe: an independent, bespoke home decor and design studio rooted in social responsibility.

Sustainability has been a fundamental principle in the UAE since its unification. With 2023 being announced as the ‘Year of Sustainability’ in the UAE, there’s a renewed sense of commitment to protect the environment and promote sustainable practices at an individual and community level. Tribe has been treading the path of sustainability since its inception in 2015. Where the materials used for the products are sustainable and botanical, ethically sourced, authentically handmade while empowering the artisans.

So, Tribe team coming together with fellow entrepreneurs for this campaign felt natural, as all them practice sustainability in their work and outside of it. It’s an incredible combination when women get together and support each other, build a sense of community, a safe space. And that’s exactly what happened in this campaign. It was a joint effort to uplift and elevate each other.

Check out the entire campaign at: @tribedubai