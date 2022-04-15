International salaries soar for SP Jain’s Master of Global Business Students in 2021

Kunal Goenka, a graduate from SP Jain School of Global Management MGB 2021 batch placed at KPMG, Singapore

Published: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 2:29 PM Last updated: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 2:30 PM

SP Jain School of Global Management, a Forbes #12 ranked business school, announced impressive career outcomes for its Master of Global Business (MGB) programme. The MGB programme is designed for pre-experienced students, and the average in-class work experience is one year.

The highest international offer for the program went up to USD 50,925, a 15 per cent rise from last year’s $44,395. The average international salary stood at $32,650, up from $23,505 in 2020. Over 50 per cent of students bagged full-time offers from leading companies in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The school also reported international internships for 63 per cent of its students.

Top international recruiters this season include leading companies such as Amazon, KPMG, Bayer, Landmark Group, Aramex, Michelin, Lenovo, DSV, Network International, Movado Group, Westcon, Agility, Redington Gulf, Kantar, Sharaf DG, StoneX, TIER Mobility, iMile, and Global Shipping and Logistics.

Students who opted for domestic placements received offers from Unilever, Henkel, IBM, Aditya Birla Capital, Micron India, Thermo Fisher, Blackberrys, McKinsey and Co., TIAA, Cedar Consulting, Cognizant, Accenture, Johnson and Johnson, Steer Advisors, IBS Intelligence, First Cry and L&T Infotech. The school also reported recruitment by several start-ups and tech companies such as TruKKer, Indegene, Azentio, Fero.Ai and Westcon.

The technology sector took the top spot, with 26 per cent of students joining tech companies, fintech firms and last-mile delivery apps. Consulting (9 per cent), logistics (7 per cent), and retail and BFSI (6 per cent) were the other leading sectors. General management roles constituted 18 per cent of the offers, followed by consulting, marketing, operations and project management.

“The MGB programme is designed for graduates with little to no work experience. Some students to have received salaries of $32,770 or higher is very gratifying. I am particularly pleased to note the presence of several first-time recruiters from the technology industry. The SP Jain curriculum is designed to train students to leverage cutting edge business management skills in the fast-evolving digital ecosystem. Students are not only prepared for management specific careers, but also for positions that are technology and data-driven requiring deep analytical skills,” shared Dr Balakrishna Grandhi, dean of SP Jain’s MGB and Global MBA programmes.