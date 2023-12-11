International polo player Nacho Figueras announced as new global ambassador for Carter & White

Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 3:42 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 3:43 PM

Carter & White, the leading Emirati luxury fashion and premium home accessories brand, has opened its first branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The launch marks the company's latest expansion milestone for 2023.

Coinciding with the opening, a partnership agreement has been signed between Carter & White and renowned Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras, who has been appointed as a global ambassador for Carter & White, and the face of the brand for the next five years.

Figueras, a globally distinguished polo player, is known for his style both on and off the field. His attention to his appearance and undeniable media presence will be a prestigious addition to the journey of Carter & White in its global expansion, as it plans to increase its spectrum of international locations in 2024.

The newest branch of Carter & White is located in Al Faisaliah Mall, one of the most important and prominent luxury shopping centers in Riyadh. The new store spans an area of 300 sq m and features the latest in men's and women's fashion, children's clothing, accessories, perfumes, and a diverse selection of luxury home goods.

The opening of the first branch in Riyadh coincides with the country’s economic and urban renaissance, achieving growth and expansion in a variety of industries and attracting a large number of events as well as securing future activations; including acquiring Riyadh Expo 2030.

Abdullah bin Saed Al Naboodah, chairman of the board of directors of Carter & White, said: "We are extremely pleased to open our latest store in Riyadh, to be closer to our customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while considering new opportunities to open stores in other cities across the Kingdom in the coming years, given the significant investment, growth, and development opportunities."

Al Naboodah added: "Our partnership agreement with Nacho Figueras represents a major addition to the journey of Carter & White, which has succeeded in launching globally this year in Italy, and is part of a measured strategy to develop further across several additional international capitals and cities."

Al Naboodah mentioned that the partnership and cooperation agreement with global polo player Nacho Figueras is the first such agreement for an Emirati company operating in the luxury fashion trade, as it is now considered an international brand.

Nacho Figueras expressed his great pleasure in collaborating with a premium-minded, sustainably driven brand Carter & White, who prioritise quality over quantity and ensure that style outweighs trend at every turn. As a fan of the UAE since his polo playing days in the region, Figueras is also proud to be the first global ambassador supporting a home-grown Emirati fashion brand.