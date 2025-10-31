International Modern Hospital hosts first conference on mechanical ventilation

International Modern Hospital (IMH) successfully hosted its first Clinical Conference for 2025, themed “Mechanical Ventilation: A Comprehensive Clinical Approach.” The event brought together leading physicians, anesthesiologists, intensivists, pulmonologists, emergency specialists, nephrologists, and nurses from across the UAE to strengthen advanced critical-care practice. The one-day program accredited with 6 CME hours — featured hands-on workshops, interactive discussions, and the latest evidence-based updates in mechanical ventilation.

Dr Kishan Pakkal, CEO of International Modern Hospital, emphasised the hospital’s commitment to elevating clinical excellence and patient safety: "At International Modern Hospital, we believe that knowledge sharing is the cornerstone of exceptional healthcare. This conference reflects our ongoing commitment to equipping healthcare professionals with the expertise needed to deliver precise and compassionate care to patients requiring mechanical ventilation."

Dr Rohit Kumar, medical director and specialist general surgeon at IMH, highlighted the value of interdisciplinary collaboration: "The strength of modern medicine lies in multidisciplinary teamwork. Bringing together experts across specialties allows us to exchange real-world insights and collectively raise the standard of critical care across the UAE."

Dr Remya Venugopalan, director of operations and master of ceremony, reinforced IMH’s vision for continuous learning: "Excellence in patient care starts with excellence in training. By fostering dialogue and collaboration between experts, we strengthen our clinical community’s ability to respond effectively to critical challenges."

Conference highlights

Session 1: Airway assessment, advances in airway management, mechanical ventilation fundamentals; panel discussion and certificate presentation

Session 2: Ventilation in special conditions, patient–ventilator interaction, and weaning strategies

Session 3: Ventilation approaches in ARDS and traumatic brain injury

Session 4: Cardiogenic shock post-cardiac arrest, AKI in ventilated patients, antibiotic strategies for VAP, and infection-control measures — delivered by a multidisciplinary team

The conference concluded with a panel discussion, certificate distribution, and networking lunch, facilitating meaningful engagement among faculty and participants.

Co-hosted by Dr Remya Venugopalan and Jessy Sebastian, the event reflects IMH’s commitment to professional development and cross-institution collaboration within the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem.

