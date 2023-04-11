International Modern Hospital hosts charity for blue-collar workers in UAE

Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 11:26 AM

International Modern Hospital (IMH) has demonstrated its commitment to the community by distributing food boxes to blue collared workers in the UAE. The hospital distributed meal boxes to workers before Iftar, recognising the importance of giving back to the community, especially during this auspicious time.

This philanthropic act is in line with IMH's goals to extend cooperation to the community and showcase gratitude to workers for their hard work and dedication. IMH is committed to making a positive impact in the lives of people in the community, and this charity drive is just one of the many ways it is doing so.

“International Modern Hospital has always been committed to giving back to the society. The food distribution drive is an important aspect of our social initiatives during Ramadan. It reflects the hospital's commitment to supporting the spiritual practices and well-being of the community, while also promoting community engagement and social responsibility,” said Remya Venugopalan, operations director at IMH.

IMH is a tertiary multi-speciality hospital with state-of-the-art facilities and expertise in all specialities, and with capabilities of providing treatment to all types of medical and surgical emergencies. What sets the healthcare provider a step ahead of its competition is the unrivalled legacy in keyhole surgeries. In addition, its 24×7 care across key specialities is another pillar that differentiates them from the rest. Moving forward, the focus is to be the preferred hospital for family healthcare and well-being. To achieve this, IMH has team of finest healthcare professionals who offer unparalleled treatment and care.

