International football match celebrating education and sport

Bolton Wanderers Football Club Elite Development Squad to play Emirates Football Club in Ras al Khaimah

Published: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 5:52 PM

Emirates Football Club will host Bolton Wanderers Football Club Elite Development Squad in partnership with the University of Bolton for an international match celebrating education and sport for the next generation. The contest will take place at the Emirates Club Stadium on March 16, 2022.

The visit from the UK based team will also include training clinics where local schools will participate and receive guidance and training from English Football league coaches from Bolton Wanderers Football Club.

Dr Zubair Hanslot, provost of the University of Bolton, said: “It is a privilege to be able to host a fixture like this within the UAE. We aim to promote education through sport and a healthy lifestyle to the next generation of sportspersons. The game being played in the UAE will showcase how talented footballers from the Emirates can engage in professional football in the UK whilst continuing with their education”.