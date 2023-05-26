International Designer League showcases diverse collection to audience

The International Designer League, produced by Zulfikar Ali, recently held its second edition on March 17 at the Shangri La Hotel, Dubai. The event featured the latest collections from some of the most talented designers in the world, including Vinay Kalyani, Grace, Robert Naorem, Royal Vogue, Walid Attallah, and Santoba Tailors.

The event was graced by two distinguished guests of honour — Zakia Almeri, a renowned fashion influencer, and Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, ambassador of the Embassy of the Republic of Ghana to the UAE. The presence of these eminent personalities added to the grandeur of the event.

The International Designer League's second edition was attended by a diverse group of people from various sectors, including fashion influencers, designers, industry experts, and fashion enthusiasts. The attendees were impressed by the unique and creative designs showcased at the event. Ali said: "We strive to provide a platform for emerging and established designers to showcase their talent to a diverse audience, and we are thrilled to have achieved our objective."

The International Designer League's second edition has become a global platform for designers to showcase their collections to a diverse audience. The event's success is a testimony to the hard work, dedication, and talent of the designers, the producer, and the entire team behind the event.