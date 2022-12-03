International Designer League hosts gala night

Published: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 10:34 AM

International Designer League was held on November 26 at the Shangri La Hotel, Dubai. The event was organised and conceptualised by Zulfi Ali, founder of Esparto Events and was graced by the presence of a special chief guest, Sheikha Lamis bint Hamad Al Mualla. Adding to the limelight were the guest of honours — Lara Tabet and Laila Rahhal.

The fashion event witnessed international models walking the ramp for 14 designers from around the world who showcased some of their phenomenal creations. More than 200 elite personalities, including diplomats, fashion designers, models, celebrities and business leaders attended the event. The event celebrated all levels of achievement in the fashion industry, from emerging designers to established ones. Honouring people from versatile categories, the event showcased 20 award winners for the Asia Fame Awards. The winners are pioneers in their industry.