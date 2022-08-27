International artists to headline Aura Nights

Prince Verma

Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 2:59 PM

Aura Nights — the Dubai-based nightlife brand founded in early 2021 by Prince Verma, currently curates and manages five weekly leisure hubs — Opus Dubai, Dialogue Dubai, Mantis Dubai and VII Dubai. Verma, who has a passion for the entertainment sector, has brought several well-known performers to Dubai, including AP Dhillon, Divine, Badshah, Juggy D, Garry Sandhu, Starboy LOC, Sukhe, Maninder Buttar, Vicky, H Dhami, Bilal Saeed, Jasmine Sandlas, Deep Jandu, Jass Manak, and B Praak. Recently, Aura Nights hosted an event at the Blu Dubai, V Hotel, where B Praak performed his hits of all time.

Aura Nights certainly is growing month after month and plans to host more international artists and curate shows in the region and take their brand international in the coming months. The brand has added another vertical of artist management to its list and is already in talks with artists who would be associated with their brand shin the near future.