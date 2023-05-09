International Apparel and Textile Fair wraps up with new standards for the industry

Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 11:24 AM

The International Apparel and Textile Fair (IATF) 2023, held from May 1-3, at Dubai World Trade Center, concluded on a high note with an attendance of more than 220 exhibitors from over 22+ countries mainly from Turkey, Poland, France, Korea, Spain, Germany, Japan, Belarus, Hongkong, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and many more, including pavilions from India, China, and Egypt. The show attracted over 3,000 buyers from the MENA region, including big groups established in the Middle East.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Sheikh Butti Saeed Al Ghandi, who commended the organisers for creating IATF as a world-class platform that fosters collaboration and innovation in the textile industry. He appreciated the diverse range of products and services displayed at the fair and believes they will contribute to the growth of the industry in the UAE and beyond. The India pavilion was inaugurated by Dr Aman Puri, consul-general of India in Dubai, who praised the event for its ability to bring together industry professionals from around the world.

The three-day event displayed a range of apparel and textile products, including fabrics, yarns, and clothing accessories, as well as menswear, womenswear, handbags, and footwear. The exhibition also saw exhibitors promoting sustainable fashion. Attendees had the opportunity to network with industry peers, learn about the latest trends and innovations in the textile industry, and explore business opportunities with exhibitors. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and quality, IATF aims to promote the growth and development of the textile and apparel industry in the UAE and beyond.

Commenting on the success of the event, Bhavna, show director at IATF, said: "We are thrilled with the success of IATF May 2023. The show has once again proven to be a leading platform for the fashion industry, bringing together industry professionals from around the world to network, learn, and do business. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all exhibitors, buyers, and partners for their support."

IATF 16th Edition is set to take place on 27-28-29 November at Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 8 and is expected to attract an even larger participation and audience.