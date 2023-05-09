International Apparel and Textile Fair wraps up with new standards for the industry

Students’ artworks created at the event will be judged by a panel of esteemed judges on May 20
The International Apparel and Textile Fair (IATF) 2023, held from May 1-3, at Dubai World Trade Center, concluded on a high note with an attendance of more than 220 exhibitors from over 22+ countries mainly from Turkey, Poland, France, Korea, Spain, Germany, Japan, Belarus, Hongkong, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and many more, including pavilions from India, China, and Egypt. The show attracted over 3,000 buyers from the MENA region, including big groups established in the Middle East.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Sheikh Butti Saeed Al Ghandi, who commended the organisers for creating IATF as a world-class platform that fosters collaboration and innovation in the textile industry. He appreciated the diverse range of products and services displayed at the fair and believes they will contribute to the growth of the industry in the UAE and beyond. The India pavilion was inaugurated by Dr Aman Puri, consul-general of India in Dubai, who praised the event for its ability to bring together industry professionals from around the world.
The three-day event displayed a range of apparel and textile products, including fabrics, yarns, and clothing accessories, as well as menswear, womenswear, handbags, and footwear. The exhibition also saw exhibitors promoting sustainable fashion. Attendees had the opportunity to network with industry peers, learn about the latest trends and innovations in the textile industry, and explore business opportunities with exhibitors. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and quality, IATF aims to promote the growth and development of the textile and apparel industry in the UAE and beyond.
Commenting on the success of the event, Bhavna, show director at IATF, said: "We are thrilled with the success of IATF May 2023. The show has once again proven to be a leading platform for the fashion industry, bringing together industry professionals from around the world to network, learn, and do business. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all exhibitors, buyers, and partners for their support."
IATF 16th Edition is set to take place on 27-28-29 November at Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 8 and is expected to attract an even larger participation and audience.
Students’ artworks created at the event will be judged by a panel of esteemed judges on May 20
Our aim is to offer our customers an unparalleled and engaging lifestyle experience by bringing together an array of world-class brands.”
Bhatt wore a shimmering white bridal gown enlaced with pearls, designed by Prabal Gurung to the event.
ZaraFX's cutting-edge technology is designed to simplify the trading experience, making it accessible to both novice and experienced traders
In its initial launch, MyDubaiPass will feature over 200 attractions and experiences from the emirate, with plans to add 1,000 plus more experiences, and rentals in the next phases
The brand has now become a prominent fixture in the UAE food scene, offering a unique and authentic dining experience that celebrates the rich culture and heritage of India
Located on the outer crescent of the iconic manmade islands in Dubai, the project will offer a luxurious spatial experience that also provides a visual and compelling connection between each residence and the sea
Rathnakumar Udayakumar's exceptional expertise and entrepreneurial spirit have revolutionised the way companies operate and excel in the digital era, establishing him as a thought leader in the field