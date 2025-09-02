Interiors UAE launches 'Textured by Nature', showcasing the elegance of marble, with Stone International

Interiors UAE has announced the launch of ’Textured by Nature’, an exclusive showcase of Stone International’s elegant marble furniture collection, a brand recognised for its timeless designs. This campaign celebrates the remarkable journey of natural marble, starting with its formation deep within the earth millions of years ago to its transformation into refined, timeless designs through master craftsmanship.

Throughout history, marble has been a symbol of luxury used in abundance during the Renaissance and crafted into timeless heritage buildings around the world. ‘Textured by Nature’ pays tribute to the raw beauty of its geology, and sophisticated human artistry, creating furniture that embodies permanence, elegance, and individuality. Each marble piece is unique by nature, its veins and textures are shaped by time, pressure, and mineral-rich waters, before being carefully sculpted into luxury pieces for modern interiors.

“At Interiors, we believe that true luxury lies in authenticity and permanence,” said Raed Dibs, CEO of Interiors UAE. “The Textured by Nature campaign with Stone International reflects our commitment to celebrating the Earth’s natural artistry while elevating it through exceptional craftsmanship. Each creation is a statement of individuality and refinement for generations to come.” As leaders in marble furniture, Stone International is a perfect fit for Interiors UAE, a brand with a heritage of transforming the region’s contemporary living spaces with unique and exclusive collections from the best global creators.

Customers are invited to explore the exclusive collection at Interiors showrooms, to experience firsthand the tactile harmony between nature’s textures and refined craftsmanship.

For more information, visit www.interiorsfurniture.com.