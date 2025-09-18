Interiofy launches transparent and affordable interior packages for home buyers

Interiofy, a leading name in the interior design and turnkey fit-out industry, has officially launched its new range of pocket-friendly yet high-quality interior packages. The initiative aims to bring clarity, affordability, and premium design to home buyers who are seeking reliable renovation solutions without hidden costs.

The new packages, tailored for studios, 1BR, 2BR, and 3BR homes, come in four categories — essential, premium, elite, and custom – ensuring that every homeowner finds a solution that matches their budget and lifestyle. Pricing starts as low as Dh49,990, making quality interior design more accessible than ever.

Speaking about the launch, Ramesh Jangid, founder of Interiofy, said:

"The interior industry has long faced challenges of nontransparent deliverables and scattered market practices. At Interiofy, we are working to organise the market and empower customers to make decisions on the basis of trust. Our goal is to provide clear, structured, and value-driven packages where every detail is transparent—so homeowners can focus on enjoying their dream space, without worrying about hidden surprises."

The new packages are designed with flexibility in mind. Homeowners can opt for “Design Only” or a “Full Package” depending on their requirements, while the Custom Package allows free consultations with estimation experts for personalised solutions.

In addition to these turnkey offerings, Interiofy has also introduced Interiofy Select Services — a curated set of specialised renovation and furnishing solutions. These services are crafted for home buyers who may not be ready for full-scale interiors but still want to move into a home that feels complete and livable.

With Select, customers can choose only what they need — whether it’s upgrading bathrooms and kitchens, adding modular wardrobes, refreshing interiors with flooring or painting, planning smart layouts, or even curating lifestyle furniture and décor. This flexibility ensures that clients can prioritise the essentials while still enjoying Interiofy’s hallmark design quality.

By introducing both turnkey packages and select services, Interiofy is addressing two critical market needs:

Transparent, trust-based pricing for complete interior solutions.

Affordable, modular, and quick upgrades for homeowners who want a ready-to-move-in space without overextending their budget.

With its customer-first approach, Interiofy is setting a new benchmark in the UAE interior market — one built on trust, value, and transparency.