InsuranceMarket.ae recognised again as a 'Great Place to Work'

InsuranceMarket.ae, the UAE’s largest insurance platform, has once again been certified as a 'Great Place to Work', reaffirming its reputation as one of the country’s most employee-centric organisations. The recognition highlights the company’s culture of trust, collaboration, and innovation, as well as its sustained investment in people development.



“This recognition is special because it comes directly from our team’s feedback,” said Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae. “At InsuranceMarket.ae, our people are our greatest strength. We believe that by empowering them with purpose, growth opportunities, and a supportive environment, they in turn create meaningful impact for our customers. Culture is not built overnight; it is a continuous commitment, and I am proud that our team lives this every day.”

With more than 400 employees across the UAE, InsuranceMarket.ae has cultivated an inclusive environment where values such as trust, protection, choice, and innovation guide both business and workplace decisions. The company’s initiatives range from continuous professional training and performance-driven recognition programmes to wellness activities and CSR efforts, all designed to build a sense of belonging and pride.

The 'Great Place to Work' recertification reflects InsuranceMarket.ae’s resilience in maintaining high standards even as the business expands. From its newly inaugurated Abu Dhabi branch to its long-standing Dubai headquarters, the company has sustained growth while keeping employee well-being at the heart of its journey.

As a homegrown UAE brand, InsuranceMarket.ae views this honour as more than an internal milestone. It is a testament to the power of people-first leadership. By nurturing talent and fostering a culture of care, the company continues to deliver not just insurance, but also inspiration for the wider business community.