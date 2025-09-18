InsuranceMarket.ae inaugurates Abu Dhabi branch with Khalid Al Ameri

InsuranceMarket.ae, the UAE’s largest insurance platform, officially inaugurated its new Abu Dhabi branch on September 11, 2025. The ceremony was graced by Emirati content creator and community figure Khalid Al Ameri alongside senior company leadership.

The opening of the Abu Dhabi branch reflects InsuranceMarket.ae’s commitment to bringing its trusted, customer-first services closer to residents of the capital. With more than 30 years of UAE insurance experience and a reputation as the country’s highest-rated insurance platform, the expansion also marks approval by the Department of Health to provide health insurance services directly in Abu Dhabi, underscoring its vision of delivering choice, convenience, and peace of mind to individuals, families, and businesses.

"Insurance is about trust, guidance, and protection. As we expand into Abu Dhabi, our mission remains clear: to simplify insurance, deliver world-class service, and support customers at every stage of their journey,” said Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae. "We are honoured to have Khalid Al Ameri join us for this milestone."



Sharing his reflections, Al Ameri said: “Abu Dhabi is where I was born and raised, and you couldn’t have picked a more beautiful place to open your first office. This area is historic, the old souk was here, and it will always feel like the heart of Abu Dhabi to me. When I first went to America, I realised the struggle of families without good insurance. That’s why educating people about the importance of insurance, and providing a platform where your loved ones can be protected, is one of the most impactful things you can do. At the end of the day, I want people to laugh before they sleep, and the work you do helps them sleep better, knowing they are taken care of.”



The new branch will serve Abu Dhabi customers with trusted service and support. Strengthened by its myAlfred app, advisory team, and commitment to seamless claims, this expansion marks another step in the company’s vision to grow across the UAE and beyond.