  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 18, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 26, 1447 | Fajr 04:48 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.3°C

InsuranceMarket.ae inaugurates Abu Dhabi branch with Khalid Al Ameri

The new branch will serve Abu Dhabi customers with trusted service and support

Published: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 4:31 PM

Top Stories

UAE: 'No immediate plans' to close Carrefour operations, says Majid Al Futtaim

UAE: 'No immediate plans' to close Carrefour operations, says Majid Al Futtaim

Asia Cup: UAE's cricket team proves how Indians and Pakistanis can unite for a cause

Asia Cup: UAE's cricket team proves how Indians and Pakistanis can unite for a cause

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village ticket sites offering 'discounted prices'

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village ticket sites offering 'discounted prices'

InsuranceMarket.ae, the UAE’s largest insurance platform, officially inaugurated its new Abu Dhabi branch on September 11, 2025. The ceremony was graced by Emirati content creator and community figure Khalid Al Ameri alongside senior company leadership.

The opening of the Abu Dhabi branch reflects InsuranceMarket.ae’s commitment to bringing its trusted, customer-first services closer to residents of the capital. With more than 30 years of UAE insurance experience and a reputation as the country’s highest-rated insurance platform, the expansion also marks approval by the Department of Health to provide health insurance services directly in Abu Dhabi, underscoring its vision of delivering choice, convenience, and peace of mind to individuals, families, and businesses.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Global Village Dubai: Opening date, ticket packages, all you need to know

thumb-image

UAE, other GCC nations among top 10 safest countries to walk alone at night

thumb-image

Israeli military launches ground offensive to occupy Gaza City, Axios reports

thumb-image

UAE: 'No immediate plans' to close Carrefour operations, says Majid Al Futtaim

thumb-image

Transparency, investment shifts, strategic development: Key trends shaping global real estate 

 

"Insurance is about trust, guidance, and protection. As we expand into Abu Dhabi, our mission remains clear: to simplify insurance, deliver world-class service, and support customers at every stage of their journey,” said Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae. "We are honoured to have Khalid Al Ameri join us for this milestone."

Sharing his reflections, Al Ameri said: “Abu Dhabi is where I was born and raised, and you couldn’t have picked a more beautiful place to open your first office. This area is historic, the old souk was here, and it will always feel like the heart of Abu Dhabi to me. When I first went to America, I realised the struggle of families without good insurance. That’s why educating people about the importance of insurance, and providing a platform where your loved ones can be protected, is one of the most impactful things you can do. At the end of the day, I want people to laugh before they sleep, and the work you do helps them sleep better, knowing they are taken care of.”

The new branch will serve Abu Dhabi customers with trusted service and support. Strengthened by its myAlfred app, advisory team, and commitment to seamless claims, this expansion marks another step in the company’s vision to grow across the UAE and beyond.