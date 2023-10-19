InsuranceMarket.ae wins prestigious GIG Gulf Award

Franck Heimburger, chief personal lines officer, GIG Gulf; Veeral Joshi, chief motor officer, InsuranceMarket.ae; Khaled Saoud Al Hasan, group CEO, GIG; Avinash Babur, founder and CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, and Paul Adamson, CEO, GIG Gulf.

Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 9:00 AM

The UAE's insurance sector recently noted InsuranceMarket.ae receiving the 'Personal Lines and Private Clients Broker of the Year' at the GIG Gulf VIP Awards. This recognition highlights the firm's capabilities in addressing the varied needs of its clientele, ranging from general public to high net worth individuals (HNWI).

The domain of personal lines of Insurance, which covers diverse insurance types for individuals like motor, health, home, etc. emphasises the importance of understanding varied customer requirements and expectations. Serving the private client's segment, particularly the HNWIs, involves a specialised expertise that offers tailored solutions as per individual or specialised requirements, while maintaining confidentiality and quality.

Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, remarked: "This award underscores our team's consistent efforts in the field. Catering to both personal lines and private clients presents its unique challenges. Our focus has been on addressing the needs of each client effectively, regardless of the scale of their requirements."

Paul Adamson, CEO at GIG Gulf, added: "Recognising InsuranceMarket.ae with this prestigious award speaks volumes about their industry-leading services and solidifies our view of them as a long-term partner we're proud to associate with."

Franck Heimburger, chief personal lines officer at GIG Gulf, commented, "InsuranceMarket.ae's ability to cater to a diverse clientele while maintaining high standards is commendable. This award underscores our confidence in their capability and affirms our vision of a long-standing partnership."

In the ever-evolving tapestry of the UAE's insurance sector, the commendation of InsuranceMarket.ae reinforces the importance of dedication, innovation, and enduring partnerships in shaping the industry's future.