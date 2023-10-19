InsuranceMarket.ae wins prestigious GIG Gulf Award

The UAE's insurance sector recently noted InsuranceMarket.ae receiving the 'Personal Lines and Private Clients Broker of the Year' at the GIG Gulf VIP Awards. This recognition highlights the firm's capabilities in addressing the varied needs of its clientele, ranging from general public to high net worth individuals (HNWI).
The domain of personal lines of Insurance, which covers diverse insurance types for individuals like motor, health, home, etc. emphasises the importance of understanding varied customer requirements and expectations. Serving the private client's segment, particularly the HNWIs, involves a specialised expertise that offers tailored solutions as per individual or specialised requirements, while maintaining confidentiality and quality.
Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, remarked: "This award underscores our team's consistent efforts in the field. Catering to both personal lines and private clients presents its unique challenges. Our focus has been on addressing the needs of each client effectively, regardless of the scale of their requirements."
Paul Adamson, CEO at GIG Gulf, added: "Recognising InsuranceMarket.ae with this prestigious award speaks volumes about their industry-leading services and solidifies our view of them as a long-term partner we're proud to associate with."
Franck Heimburger, chief personal lines officer at GIG Gulf, commented, "InsuranceMarket.ae's ability to cater to a diverse clientele while maintaining high standards is commendable. This award underscores our confidence in their capability and affirms our vision of a long-standing partnership."
In the ever-evolving tapestry of the UAE's insurance sector, the commendation of InsuranceMarket.ae reinforces the importance of dedication, innovation, and enduring partnerships in shaping the industry's future.
The free, family-friendly event set to take place on October 28 and 39 will feature a variety of fun and spooky activities for all ages
The campaign is a true testament to Floward’s dedication to impactful CSR and making a positive difference in the lives of its community members
Makarov shares his insights on the bicycle evolution, discussing how the BBC News’ best invention changed from its humble roots in the 15th century to how people use it today
'LangBridge' not only empowers developers worldwide by allowing programming in native languages like Arabic but also underscores the efficiency of asynchronous programming
The event will unite government officials, healthcare industry leaders, breast cancer survivors, and experts from the UAE to raise awareness and support the cause
The inaugural summit is dedicated to transforming the business and sustainability landscape starting from purpose
Harish Chib, vice president — Middle East and Africa, Sophos on the dynamic nature of the current cybersecurity landscape