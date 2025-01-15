InsuranceMarket.ae wins GIG Gulf Broker of the Year award

In a moment of pride and celebration, InsuranceMarket.ae has been recognised as the 'Broker of the Year for Personal Lines' at the GIG Gulf VIP Brokers event. This award highlights the company’s consistent efforts to deliver exceptional value to its customers and build meaningful partnerships with leading insurers like GIG Gulf.

This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of the InsuranceMarket.ae team and the trust placed in them by their policyholders. As one of the UAE’s leading insurance platform, the organisation has remained focused on creating customer-first solutions while maintaining strong collaborative relationships with underwriters.

At the core of InsuranceMarket.ae’s accomplishments lies its commitment to cultivating lasting partnerships. These relationships extend beyond transactions, being built on trust, shared objectives, and a joint mission to provide unmatched value to customers. The collaboration with GIG Gulf is a prime example of how industry leaders can come together to drive innovation and enhance customer experiences.

"Winning this award is a proud moment for us," said Avinash Babur, founder and CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae. "It reflects our team's relentless commitment to excellence, the confidence of our policyholders, and the strength of our partnership with GIG Gulf. Together, we’re shaping a future where insurance is not just accessible but also impactful." "Together, we have consistently delivered exceptional value to our clients, enhancing insurance accessibility and trust," said Franck Heimburger, chief personal lines officer, GIG Gulf. "We have built a solid partnership that continues to redefine industry standards, and we eagerly anticipate even greater achievements in the future." Saranjeet Sahni, head of partnerships at GIG Gulf further commented on "InsuranceMarket.ae’s ability to consistently deliver outstanding service and create value for policyholders aligns perfectly with GIG Gulf’s vision. This award is a testimony of our shared commitment to excellence."

With this award, InsuranceMarket.ae is more motivated than ever to continue redefining the insurance landscape, demonstrating that collaboration and customer focus are the keys to long-term success.