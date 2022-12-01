InsuranceMarket.ae talks about Qatar Insurance Company

Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 9:00 AM

Everyone’s talking about Qatar at the moment. In fact, for the past year it’s been all eyes on this Gulf nation as it prepares for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. But it’s not just ‘the beautiful game’ that Qatar is famous for. It’s national insurance company, Qatar Insurance Company is a pretty big player in the region too.

Qatar Insurance Company (or QIC as it is more commonly referred to) has a rich pedigree, with origins that can be traced back to an Emiri decree that on 11th March, 1964, establishing the company in the traditional trading post of Souq Waqif in Doha. Fast forward just four years, and the company made its foray into the UAE market in 1968, opening a branch in Deira from where it still operates today.

The year 2022 has been another award-winning year for QIC: scooping the ‘Domestic General Insurer of The Year’ and ‘Auto Insurance Initiative of The Year’ at the Insurance Asia Awards 2022. These prestigious awards are a real reflection of the company’s commitment to developing its digital proposition, with its flagship being the new online insurance portal, qic.online, which offers customers the chance to buy a range of personal lines products in minutes. From cars to contents, taking to the high seas or taking to two wheels, customers can insure themselves, their vehicles and their vacations with smart services that sidestep the need to visit a branch or scan and submit paperwork.

Commenting on their recent success and the partnership InsuranceMarket.ae has with QIC, Hitesh Motwani, chief marketing officer at InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Our association with QIC goes back a long way and we’re always excited to hear about their plans for progress. We were delighted to hear about their digital developments as this aligns with our shared vision of presenting customer-centric solutions. Congratulations to QIC on their award-winning year and we’re looking forward to ‘kicking-off’ 2023 together.”