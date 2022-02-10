InsuranceMarket.ae signs Ahmad Haffar, the ‘Voice of Dubai’

As humans we have five senses: sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch and we all use them in different ways at different times. However, when we heard about the latest collaboration made by local insurance giant InsuranceMarket.ae, our sixth sense told us that they were on to a winner.

Whilst most people in Dubai, and indeed throughout the UAE, know the face behind the voice of InsuranceMarket.ae’s legendary brand mascot, few can associate a visual image, or even a name with the distinctive diction of one of the voiceovers for Emirates, Majid Al Futtaim Group and Dubai Metro, to name just three commercial giants. And that person is none other than Ahmad Haffar.

Haffar, said: “Being a part of the UAE’s media culture has given me an opportunity to inform and inspire a lot of people myself and that’s where InsuranceMarket.ae and I are aligned in sharing a message of growth, taking care of others and keeping each other’s needs in mind, 24/7/365. This is why I am very excited to commence this sonic branding project and create an all new jingle that everybody can resonate with, from the same character, Alfred, that they’ve come to fall in love with.

Commenting further, Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “When we launched our brand back in 2010, we carefully considered how consumers would identify with us, which is why we created such a famous frontman, Alfred. Visually and vocally he’s unmistakable. He’s dynamic, meaning we keep him fresh and relevant and that’s why we’re delighted to collaborate with Ahmad on our sonic branding. It’s a real coup for our company and we believe that adding his touch to our already prominent and instantly identifiable brand, will elevate InsuranceMarket.ae to new heights.”

We can’t wait to hear what this dynamic duo have created when it hits the airwaves very soon.