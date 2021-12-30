InsuranceMarket.ae shows again why it is the home of great value

They say ‘home is where the heart is’ and we loved hearing that local insurance giant InsuranceMarket.ae has announced an exciting strategic partnership with the famous home and garden improvement retailer, Danube Home.

Curious at what this would offer consumers, we asked members of the executive team at the two companies for their comments.

“When a customer buys from us, their money-saving journey doesn’t stop at the insurance product itself”, said Hitesh Motwani, chief marketing officer at InsuranceMarket.ae. “We value our customers, and it’s important for us that they ‘feel their value’. One tangible way of doing this is by giving rewards and vouchers from leading brands on a wide range of products and services, meaning we deliver more for their dirhams”, he added. “All InsuranceMarket.ae customers have access to an exclusive myAlfred portal hosting 'myRewards', an innovative feature where they can browse the ‘virtual shelves’ and check out the various offers available”.

Grishma Apte general manager, myAlfred, added: “Danube Home is a ‘household name’ in the UAE, synonymous with value and variety, so a really great fit for us and our flourishing strategic partnerships portfolio. This deal offers great reciprocal benefits, with InsuranceMarket.ae customers receiving ''Ahlans' to the value of Dh 75, redeemable when shopping at any Danube Home showroom, and Danube Home customers receiving a 10 per cent discount on any retail insurance product (motor, home and travel) purchased from InsuranceMarket.ae ¬— meaning they not only save on purchases for their home but also when protecting those purchases, and more”.

Commenting further, Shubhojit Mahalanobis, director, Danube Home, said: “This partnership is a strategic move that will greatly benefit us as well as InsuranceMarket.ae. Both parties will be able to tap into each other’s customer base, opening up a whole new market.”

It’s clear that you get ‘double the discount’ under this great partnership so contact InsuranceMarket.ae today and improve your home and your protection of it, both home and away.