InsuranceMarket.ae shares its views on stopping the spread

With the recent rise in the daily reported ‘Omicron’ Covid-19 cases both here in the UAE and across the globe, we wondered how we can prevent this new strain putting a strain on our lives? We asked the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae to tell us more about the impact this surge may have had on medical insurance.

“Like many other viruses, Covid-19 is mutating and creating new versions of itself which creates real challenges for the medical profession” said Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer at InsuranceMarket.ae. “Not only are medics battling to identify the ‘DNA’ of the latest strains, they are also trying to work out how to treat them: and all of this against a backdrop of business as usual care for serious and minor conditions alike. We all need to help out by staying as healthy as possible, and taking the necessary steps to specifically stop the spread of Covid-19. For their part, Insurers responded by creating Covid-19 friendly policies that provide cover for the virus, as well as providing great support and service should the need to claim arise, whatever the condition”, she added.

Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “We’ve seen a surge in medical insurance claims over the past year, however these are not predominantly attributable to Covid-19 symptoms themselves but are symptomatic of the pandemic: that is to say people now claiming for elective treatments that were deferred during lockdown”.

“Despite this, cover remains surprisingly affordable and more people are now seeing the value that a comprehensive medical insurance can provide as they are able to get treatment and help towards the cost of essential medications that are specifically excluded under the basic Essential Benefits Plan (EBP) policies. In many ways the pandemic has stimulated the medical insurance market with people making health a priority”, he added.

So, whilst the future is less so, the message is clear: let's all act responsibly today to help stop the spread tomorrow.