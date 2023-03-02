InsuranceMarket.ae partners with E-Movers through myAlfred

Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae and Chirantan Joshi, managing partner, E-Movers LLC

Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 9:00 AM

myAlfred is the UAE's leading reward-earning super-app is a rewards programme that offers exclusive perks to InsuranceMarket.ae’s customers. myAlfred has collaborated with E-Movers, a professional relocation and storage services provider.

E-Movers offers professional local and international relocation, furniture installations, and storage services. The company has a reputation for providing excellent customer service and satisfaction.

As part of the collaboration, E-Movers will provide free two-hour cleaning services to myAlfred customers after their move. This offer is available exclusively to myAlfred customers who use E-Movers for their relocation needs through the myAlfred app.

Chirantan Joshi, managing partner, E-Movers LLC, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, "We are happy to work with InsuranceMarket.ae for the benefit of our 'shared' customers. The era of competition has indeed changed to collaboration, and collaboration is changing to co-creation. We are confident that together we will create many more opportunities to serve our customers better."

Grishma Apte, general manager, myAlfred, added: "At myAlfred, we are always looking for ways to enhance the experience of our customers. We are delighted to partner with E-Movers, and we look forward to collaborating with them on more exciting initiatives in the future."

Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, stated: "At InsuranceMarket.ae, our goal is to offer our customers the best possible experience when it comes to insurance and related services. The partnership between E-Movers and myAlfred is a great example of how we can create added value for our customers by collaborating with like-minded companies.”

This collaboration between myAlfred and E-Movers is a testament to the power of collaboration and the value it can bring to customers.