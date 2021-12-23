InsuranceMarket.ae ‘motoring’ ahead with another prestigious partnership

Always looking to rev up their customer value engine, local insurance giant, InsuranceMarket.ae announced a great strategic partnership this week with AG Cars, a part of Al Ghurair Group.

So, just what does this alliance entail? We asked members of the executive team at the two companies for their comments.

Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer at InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Aside from our great insurance deals, we are always looking for ways to add value for our customers. Under this latest partnership, our customers can enjoy extended free VIP access and a free pre-mulkiya check-up at RTA authorised vehicle testing centre at AG Cars in Al Mamzar, and whilst our motor policyholders will surely love this, it’s available to all our customers.”

Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “We were delighted to form this partnership. As a fellow premium brand in the UAE, our organisations have real synergy and their unparalleled reputation for quality and expertise in their field is exactly the kind of benefit we want to bring to our customers”.

“It’s our honour to announce a great partnership with InsuranceMarket.ae that will bring great benefits to all our customers. The fact that they’re the biggest insurance brokerage in the region makes us proud to be among the first vehicle testing centre to offer this partnership. Being the largest premium multi-brand car service centre network in the UAE, our team will ensure them of an easy and fast vehicle testing experience at AG Cars vehicle testing centre at Mamzar,” said Mohamed Abdul Malique, head of operations at AG Cars.

So, it’s clear that not only do you get unbeatable value on your insurance with InsuranceMarket.ae, and it doesn’t stop there. Be sure to contact InsuranceMarket.ae and see how you keep saving.