InsuranceMarket.ae exceeds 20,000 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating

The accomplishment sets a groundbreaking global benchmark in the insurance sector, redefining the parameters of customer trust and satisfaction

Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 9:00 AM

InsuranceMarket.ae, the largest insurance platform in the UAE, is celebrating a remarkable feat, receiving more than 20,000 Google reviews with an impressive 4.9-star rating. This isn't just a measure of their success; it's a testimony to the unparalleled trust and satisfaction they have fostered among their customers. The accomplishment sets a groundbreaking global benchmark in the insurance sector, redefining the parameters of customer trust and satisfaction.

Established in 2010 as a core component of AFIA Insurance Brokerage Services LLC's digital overhaul, InsuranceMarket.ae is built on AFIA's robust heritage from 1995. Spearheaded by CEO Avinash Babur, his enthusiastic team of over 350 employees, and the charming mascot Alfred, have unwaveringly prioritised policyholder satisfaction. The result? Over 200,000 policyholders have benefitted from their commitment to unparalleled service and care.

Recognising this monumental milestone, Babur acknowledged the crucial contributions of both policyholders and insurance advisors. "This landmark achievement reflects the deep trust our policyholders have in us and the tireless dedication of our team. I am deeply motivated by this achievement, and along with my team, I am committed to uphold and even surpass these high standards," he expressed.

InsuranceMarket.ae is renowned for prioritising policyholder needs above all, offering personalised claims manager service and exclusive perks through the myAlfred premium membership, which opens doors to special offers from over 100 esteemed brands.

Today, InsuranceMarket.ae, with its unmatched customer service, is celebrated as the UAE's largest and most trusted insurance provider. This achievement extends beyond reputation—it sets a global standard, solidifying its industry leadership. With such unwavering dedication and unmatched excellence, InsuranceMarket.ae truly demonstrates that there are no bounds to what it can achieve.