InsuranceMarket.ae bags another prestigious award from RSA Insurance

InsuranceMarket.ae team with the RSA team

Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 9:00 AM

InsuranceMarket.ae, the leading insurance platform in the UAE, has been awarded the ‘Best Performer of 2022’ award from RSA Insurance, one of the world's leading multinational insurance groups. This prestigious award recognises the outstanding performance of InsuranceMarket.ae in the insurance industry in the UAE.

Throughout 2022, InsuranceMarket.ae has continued to grow and expand its operations, offering its customers a wide range of insurance products and services. Its innovative technology platform has helped it stand out in a highly competitive market, allowing customers to compare and purchase insurance policies online quickly and easily.

The Best Performer of 2022 Award from RSA Insurance reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing its customers with the best possible service. It recognises the company's outstanding performance in several key areas, including customer service, innovation, and technology.

Speaking about the award, Avinash Babur, CEO at InsuranceMarket.ae, said: "We are thrilled to have won the Best Performer of 2022 Award from RSA Insurance. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who have worked tirelessly to provide our customers with the best possible insurance products and services. We will continue to build on this success, using our innovative technology to drive growth and provide our customers with the best possible insurance solutions."

InsuranceMarket.ae has been in operation since 2011, and over the years, it has built a reputation for excellence in the UAE insurance market. It has won numerous awards for its outstanding performance, including the ‘Insurtech of the Year’ award at the 2021 Middle East Insurance Industry Awards. In addition to its innovative technology platform, they have also invested heavily in its customer service and support, ensuring that its customers always have access to the best possible insurance products and services. Its team of experienced insurance professionals is on hand to help customers with any questions or concerns they may have, providing a personalised and comprehensive service that is second to none.

As we move into 2023, InsuranceMarket.ae is well-positioned to continue its success in the UAE insurance market. With its focus on innovation, technology, and customer service, it is poised to be a leader in the industry for many years to come.