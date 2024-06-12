InsuranceMarket.ae appoints Jijo Thomas as general manager

InsuranceMarket.ae, the UAE’s leading online insurance platform, announces the appointment of Jijo Thomas as a general manager. With a wealth of entrepreneurial leadership, market insights, and industry experience, Thomas is poised to drive the company’s strategic growth.
InsuranceMarket.ae and their brand mascot Alfred, with over 28 years of experience, are a household name in the UAE. This hire highlights the company's commitment to leveraging its market-leading proprietary technology and brand equity for long-term growth across consumer and corporate solutions, including motor, health, property and casualty, financial lines, employee benefits, life, and trade credit insurance. Thomas brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience, having held key roles at MetLife, FAB, Orient, Sukoon, and DNI.
Avinash Babur, founder and CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Jijo Thomas to our executive team. His extensive experience in the UAE insurance landscape will be invaluable as we continue to integrate our market-leading proprietary technology with an exceptional value proposition for both policyholders and insurance companies."
Thomas expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am thrilled to join the team at InsuranceMarket.ae. The company sets the benchmark for innovation and customer service in the insurance industry. I look forward to working with this talented team to explore new opportunities and drive sustainable growth, taking InsuranceMarket.ae to greater heights."
With Thomas on board, InsuranceMarket.ae looks forward to reinforcing its position as a leader in the UAE’s insurance industry.
