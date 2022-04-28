InsuranceMarket.ae announces a ‘pearl’ of a partnership

Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

Making the most of your money is a concern for everyone these days, so we were excited to hear about InsuranceMarket.ae’s exciting new strategic partnership with LuLu Exchange.

Keen to know more, we asked executives from the two companies to tell us about their agreement. Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Our aim has always been to add value for our customers, and by partnering with similarly high calibre, blue-chip brands, we’re able to offer not only the best insurance in the market but also market-leading offers on a variety of products and services. There’s great synergy between ourselves and LuLu Exchange so we’re excited to partner with them.”

Grishma Apte, general manager, myAlfred, said: “Through this partnership of Lulu Exchange and myAlfred, our customers are able to get a LuLu Hypermarket gift voucher worth Dh50 to spend how they like, when they download and make their first transaction through the Lulu Money app. And for all Lulu Exchange Gold Card, Lulu Money and My Pay card Lulu Exchange customers, they can enjoy a fantastic 10 per cent discount worth up to Dh200 on any car or home insurance product purchased through InsuranceMarket.ae."

Talking about the partnership, Thampi Sudarsanan, AVP, LuLu Exchange, said: “We are delighted to partner with the UAE’s leading online players to bring our digital cross-border solution closer to their customers. ‘myAlfred’ and ‘InsuranceMarket.ae’ are digital-first brands with an eye on unmatched experience and benefits for online users, and by partnering with them, we look to broaden the scope of benefits offered to our customers in their digital journey with LuLu Money.”

Sounds like we’ve revealed a pearl of a partnership, and with this offer starting from May 1, you can enjoy valuable savings just in time for Eid.