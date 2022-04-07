InsuranceMarket.ae and Healthy Home team up to help customers clean up

Grishma Apte, General Manager, myAlfred LLC and Hisham Jaber, Co-founder and Head of Strategy, The Healthy Home

Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

Two years on from the pandemic, and it’s fair to say there’s a couple of things that have left their mark on us all. First, the need to keep our homes clean and sanitised, to create a healthy indoor environment. Second, to keep us and our families safe and well. The need to protect ourselves is rising to prominence, and it’s no wonder that there's a link between health, wellness and insurance. So, we were excited to hear more about the latest collaboration insurance giant InsuranceMarket.ae has announced with leading health and wellness provider, The Healthy Home. We asked members of the executive team at the two companies to tell us more:

“At InsuranceMarket.ae, we’re always keen to promote the services of companies who share our ethos and ethics when it comes to business. The Healthy Home shares our vision to take care of home, health and family so there’s an obvious synergy between us, aligned by a desire to provide products and services that promote peace of mind at affordable prices”, said Avinash Babur, CEO at InsuranceMarket.ae.

Grishma Apte, general manager, myAlfred, said: “Aside from the great insurance deals InsuranceMarket.ae offers its customers, we’re proud to bring them great rewards through our myAlfred collaboration and from our portfolio of partners. We’re excited to have secured a 15 per cent discount on The Healthy Home’s great range of health and wellness services which we’re sure will prove popular with our customers.”

Commenting further, Hisham Jaber, co-founder and head of strategy at Healthy Home, said: “As a health and wellness-based company committed to creating better living, all our treatments are eco-friendly, child-safe and offer medically endorsed benefits like improved sleep, respiratory and energy levels for individuals and families. From AC deep cleaning services to pest control, we’ve got a solution for all situations and are excited to showcase them through this partnership with myAlfred.”

With such a fantastic promotion available, we are heading to The Healthy Home and InsuranceMarket.ae to get our house in order.