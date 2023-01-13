InstaRunway.com launches fashion mobile bus in the region

Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 6:30 PM

E-commerce portal InstaRunway.com has launched its fashion bus, providing top brands in the region, bringing fashion to consumer doorsteps. Fuelled by fashion, the luxury mobile boutique has covered quite a few milestones in its short yet incredible journey. It houses an eclectic range of luxury footwear, accessories and leather goods, showcasing coveted brands like SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Furla and Golden Concept.

The delights are not just limited to the luxury bus, as consumers can explore a wider range of brands and product categories on Instarunway.com. Samara Punjabi, CEO at Time Square Group, said: “We wanted to change the shopping landscape in the region by offering a unique and personalised experience with an omni-channel approach. Shop at your doorstep or from your fingertips. It should be as easy as that. The idea of the bus was conceptualised during the Covid-19 outbreak when the malls were shut, yet people wanted to get their hands on their favourite luxury products.”