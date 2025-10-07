  • search in Khaleej Times
Inspiring comeback: Catherine's journey from tragedy to the runway

Shot entirely in the Emirate with UAE influencers as the artists. A simple, human story of courage, dignity, and a daughter’s love.

Published: Tue 7 Oct 2025, 1:48 PM

A young fashion designer and model loses her leg in an accident. People say her dreams are over. She steps away from fashion, bakes cakes to survive, and cares for the one person who never left — her mother. When her mother falls seriously ill and treatment becomes costly, one last door opens: a high-stakes fashion show. To help her mother, she must return to the runway — and to the memories that hurt most. That is Catherine.

Made on a lean budget and filmed completely in the UAE, the movie uses the world of fashion — rehearsals, fittings, a tense final walk — as a backdrop for a real, everyday fight. The faces on screen are UAE influencers who step in as the artists, keeping performances close to life and emotions clear.

Writer–director Sajir Valiyedath is known for asking the best from every shot — clean framing, careful light, honest acting.

“I must connect with the movie first; then the audience will,” he says.

“We designed each scene for clarity and feeling—no extra noise, only truth.” His aim is simple: women’s empowerment with dignity—not speeches, but the small steps that help a woman stand tall again.

The producer’s grit: risk, discipline, and doing it again

Karthik Vijayamani, producer and a lifelong Rajinikanth fan, brings that “mass with discipline” mindset to his companies and to this film. The project demanded real risks — last-minute event cancellations, tight time windows, rebuilding plans on the fly — and still holding the line on quality.

“We even shot the climax four times,” Karthik says. “If it wasn’t right, we did it again. The film had to meet the standard the director wanted. Quality first.”

Catherine stays humble and human. It doesn’t promise easy miracles. It shows effort, love, and choice — the choice to try again, in public, against the odds.

The movie will be released across the UAE theatres on October 26, 2025.