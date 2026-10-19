Inside Asia's top 'Rising Star' financial hub that has just won in fDi’s Global Free Zones of the Year Awards

A financial jurisdiction with English common law and zero tax, launched only months ago, has just won one of the financial world's most influential awards. What has it built so quickly to earn that recognition from judges?

Kyrgyzstan's Tamchy Special Financial Investment Territory (SFIT) has ranked first in Asia and second globally in the Rising Stars category of this year's fDi Global Free Zones of the Year Awards, becoming the first financial hub from Central Asia to win.

The award comes just three months after Tamchy SFIT officially began operations in July 2026, following a development process that took less than a year from legislation to launch. President Sadyr Japarov inaugurated it personally, sending a signal of strong government support for the project.

The new jurisdiction has already attracted its first international residents, with companies from Switzerland, South Korea, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates registering at its launch. More than 30 additional companies are now completing registration, which the project allows to do fully-remotely through a digital one-stop-shop system.

The strong start and early evidence of investor interest have now won Tamchy SFIT a winning spot in the annual ranking of best financial zones by fDi Intelligence, a specialist division of the Financial Times focused on foreign direct investment. It assesses candidate zones and investment destinations across several categories, where the Rising Star category recognises their strategy, competitive advantages and adaptability to the global volatile environment for trade.

"Judges were impressed by Tamchy SFIT’s strategy for specifically targeting tenants across its priority sectors," fDi Intelligence said. "The zone’s expansive package of incentives, including zero corporation tax for 49 years and unrestricted profit repatriation, also stood out to the judges."

Ayaz Baetov, first deputy chairman of Tamchy SFIT’s Management Council, welcomed the recognition as a significant milestone for the project.

"Being ranked first in Asia and second globally so early in Tamchy SFIT’s development is an important international endorsement of our vision. We are creating a next-generation financial jurisdiction that combines the certainty of established international legal practices with the speed, flexibility and digital infrastructure that global businesses increasingly expect," Baetov said.

The project's next-generation outlook is important because it addresses the challenges faced by businesses and investors in a world underpinned by rapid change but where legal certainty and regulatory confidence still matter, especially in lesser known geographies.

Rather than expecting foreign investors to navigate an unfamiliar legal system, Tamchy SFIT has adopted one of the financial world's most comfortable and familiar frameworks. Based on English common-law principles, it has an independent financial regulator and a dispute-resolution center which sits outside Kyrgyzstan's national legal system. The fiscal regime is similarly straightforward: 0% tax on profits, dividends, capital gains and VAT for 49 years, as well as free repatriation of capital and profits.