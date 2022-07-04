INSEAD: The business school for the world

Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 1:31 PM

As one of the world’s leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore) and the Middle East (Abu Dhabi),and now North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. INSEAD's faculty members from 41 countries inspire more than 1,500 degree participants annually in master in management, MBA, global executive MBA, specialised master's degrees (executive master in finance, executive aster in change, Tsinghua-INSEAD Executive MBA), and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 11,000 executives participate in INSEAD executive education programmes each year.

More information about INSEAD can be found at www.insead.edu

The global executive MBA (GEMBA)

Taking place in three fully integrated campuses across three regions: Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), and the Middle East (UAE), the INSEAD GEMBA programme is a top destination for experienced professionals looking for a fast-track education at one of the world’s leading, globally recognised business schools. The INSEAD GEMBA programme offers an unmatched, immersive and powerful learning experience that bridges theory and practice paving the way for participants to reap immediate and life-long benefits from their learnings.

Boasting a global network of over 64,000 alumni, INSEAD graduates gain access to one of the most diverse and globally connected network of professionals, paving the way for world-wide career opportunities.

To learn more about how the INSEAD GEMBA programme can support you to reach your professional objectives, visit: www.insead.edu/master-programmes/gemba