Innovative Designs signs new partnership with Zain Interiors

The coming together of these two entities will work wonders for the industry

The world of furniture and interior design have many prominent names who have established themselves and made a strong foothold in the industry. Innovative Designs is one such name which has carved its own distinct niche, having done exceptionally well in this zone from the past 25 years that they have been in business. The founders Sheikh Atif and Amir Ahmad have done wonders around this space having set up their business (Trade Flooring) which revolves around supplying and manufacturing high-end bespoke floors such as engineered wood, laminated LVT, tiles, carpets and much more.

Within a short span of time since they stepped into the industry, they gained the position of UK's leading distributors of flooring. The immense success of their foremost venture prompted them to expand their horizons further by launching Innovative Designs, thereby targeting a completely different market. This venture too took off from the word ‘go’, specialising in bespoke luxury fitted furniture such as wardrobes, kitchens and media units. The next generation

Shehbaz and Aleena Ahmad stepped in at a later stage to take Innovative Designs to the next level by further expanding the business by partnering with Zain Interiors to launch a new interior design service.

Speaking about the development, Shehbaz said: "We are really excited to take on this challenge and dive into a new market of interior design where we can provide our utmost service. We are honoured to collaborate and deliver this with the expertise of Zain Interiors."

Zain Interiors is a luxury interior design company founded by Bahraini Interior Designer Zain Alqaseer. It is one of London's finest boutiques in providing residential clients with both bespoke interior design and joinery services.

The partnership between Innovative Designs and Zain Interiors will provide world-class interior design services and clients would get the expertise from both these known brands while doing up their dream spaces. Talking about the collaboration, Zain AlQaseer, CEO, Zain Interiors, said: "Zain Interiors takes the utmost pride in providing clients with the highest quality of interior design services. We are extremely proud of the luxury interior design services we offer and cannot wait to collaborate with Innovative Designs. We are excited to finally be able to offer both interior design and bespoke joinery services to our clients."