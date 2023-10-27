Innovation, collaboration, growth are key as GCC retail market on track to reach $308 billion in 2023

Over 27 awards were presented at the gala ceremony

Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 5:16 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 5:17 PM

The 12th edition of the Middle East Retail Forum (MRF) 2023, hosted by IMAGES RetailME, a prominent source of retail intelligence, concluded on a high note, offering valuable insights into the future of the retail market in the GCC region. MRF 2023, one of the largest events on the IMAGES RetailME calendar, once again brought the retail industry stalwarts together to discuss the future and evolution of the $308 billion retail industry.

Commenting on the forum, Amitabh Taneja, chairman and editor-in-chief of IMAGES Group, emphasised the importance of innovation, collaboration, and transformation in the realm of retail. "Retail is a culmination of many moving parts and retailers stitch these parts with innovation through meaningful collaboration and taking the right approach to transform their growth narrative. We at IMAGES RetailME have always acted as a catalyst for important conversations within the retail sector, encouraging retailers to collaborate for change and growth. MFR 2023 was a testament to these efforts, bringing forth discussions on innovation and best practices in the retail business."

Talking about opportunities in the Middle East region, John Hadden, CEO, Alshaya Group, said: "Amidst vast opportunities, the Middle East stands out as a thriving retail hub. With 90 per cent of our revenue coming from key countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE and Kuwait, our journey in the region continues to flourish. Notably, we've seen significant growth in female workforce participation in Saudi Arabia, while the expanding presence of Starbucks amid healthy competition is driving our ambition further. Our plan is to open 250 more outlets annually, aiming for 3,000 outlets in the next five years from the current 2,000."

Meanwhile, commenting on customer behavioural changes, Rajat Asthana, COO, Eros Group opined, "Acknowledging the digital era, we understand that technology profoundly influences customer behaviour, as e-commerce platforms reshape retail, empowering well-informed customers who seamlessly transition between online and offline, seeking value."

Fahed Ghanim, CEO Lifestyle, Majid Al Futtaim, said: "We believe embracing innovations and providing customer centric product and services have been always crucial, even more so now. We need more advanced technology and tools for personalised customer insights through data collection, to enhance customer engagement and stay adaptable to change."

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO and director of Apparel Group shared his thoughts on data optimisation. "Data is invaluable. AI has empowered us in various departments, from HR and Marketing to Legal and Finance, with tools like ChatGPT helping us optimise our business for over 100 million users. Our success is rooted in understanding the customer journey and utilising data to deliver an exceptional experience. The results have been outstanding."

Commenting on Spinney’s expansion to the Saudi Arabian market, Sunil Kumar, CEO, Spinneys, said: "As Spinneys approaches a century of operations in the region by 2024, we're excited about our 60-year history in the UAE and our upcoming entry into the Saudi Arabian market, beginning in Riyadh in 2024. It's both a challenge and an opportunity, as research shows that the top 10 retailers in Saudi Arabia only hold 23 per cent of the market share, offering substantial growth potential. We're determined to build our presence, aiming to make a significant impact in the KSA market over the next 5-10 years."