Innovate and Disrupt — OmniClouds at GITEX

GITEX, which stands for Gulf Information and Technology Exhibition, includes the most prominent international tech firms from 140+ countries. For 41 years, all the most influential transformations have been launched, and tech pioneers have been descending to Dubai to witness this event which has inspired generations. From defining the latest trends to presenting high calibre speakers and showcasing the product innovations from across the world, GITEX technology week brought together the most innovative, exciting and ambitious tech start-ups this year to showcase their world-changing ideas.

Aligned with the theme of ‘Innovation meets technology,’ OmniClouds participation at this year’s GITEX invited customers, partners, and organisations to experience how OmniClouds solutions are helping businesses and society to connect and seize tomorrow’s digital opportunity today securely.

Shaista Shaw, head of global marketing, OmniClouds UAE, said: “GITEX is a place where everyone comes to be inspired and learn about the next big technological advancements in the Middle East region. Each year, top international brands and local tech leaders launch cutting-edge products, gadgets, and services at GITEX, making it a must-attend event for tech enthusiasts and industry professionals”.

“As we move into an era of complete digitisation, we are keen to demonstrate the impact of our latest innovations with tangible examples that show the benefits of our solutions to countries, industries and businesses. Digital transformation is disrupting industries and changing the world at an unprecedented rate. Organisations and businesses across all sectors must adapt now to be able to remain relevant,” Shaw added.

“Our long legacy of success in the Middle East and Africa is due to our unrelenting focus on providing the right tools to our partners at the right time. As we grow, we want our partners to grow with us by leveraging our deep reach in the region. At OmniClouds, we have strategically aligned ourselves to offer a very attractive value proposition to our partners and customers. The interactions with customers and partners through the five days was the key to developing and maintaining significant relationships, and I believe that our presence will reiterate our commitment to the region,” she further added.

OmniClouds showcased services across various demo stations as the partners and customers got a hands-on experience of OmniClouds products and related services. A large number of public sector officials and businesses leaders visited the OmniClouds booth at this regional event to witness practical demonstrations of digital scenarios across multiple industries. It was an excellent opportunity for OmniClouds to reach out to the people of the MENA region and showcase a platform built with authenticity and cater to the business needs of companies thinking about digitalisation and business automation.