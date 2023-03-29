Injazat partners with Nexthink to enable smart digital workplaces in the region

Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 11:47 AM

Injazat, a leading regional champion in Digital Transformation and Smart Cities, announced a partnership with Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management software. With Nexthink Infinity, Injazat can deliver the world’s leading DEX Management platform to help IT teams close the gap to measure and manage the digital employee experience at every moment.

Through this collaboration, Injazat is able to resell, deliver capabilities including professional services along with embedding DEX into their managed services to their existing and prospect clients in the UAE and beyond. Overall, the value proposition is centered on providing organisations with the insights and tools they need to improve their digital experiences, optimise their IT operations, increase business agility and improve risk management and support their broader business goals.

The Nexthink Infinity platform proactively identifies employee experience issues before they become IT problems, with immediate red-flags about any incident. This partnership is a key step for Nexthink as they expand their footprint and partner with leading regional channel partners such as Injazat to reach a wider audience.

Injazat, a G42 company based in Abu Dhabi draws on its local expertise and presence combined with several global technology partnership networks to develop market-leading services.

Usama Dahabiyeh, CEO at Injazat, said: "We are delighted to partner with Nexthink. This partnership comes to serve the needs and the growing demand from our customers across the UAE and the region. Nexthink gives IT unprecedented insight into employees’ daily experience with technology – freeing them to progress from reactive problem solving to continuous, proactive optimisation. Nexthink provides a central experience hub that delivers real-time, actionable insights into every employee and activity, at every moment – across devices, operating systems, and any flexible workplace location. Embedding Nexthink into our managed services uniquely quantifies our customer employees’ complete digital experience. Providing a 360-degree score, Injazat can proactively see, manage, and improve our customer’s workforce’s digital experience with Nexthink."

Maged Eid, VP at META Nexthink, said: “We’re reaching a critical point in the DEX market and as the pioneer and leader in the space, partners like Injazat are critical to our continued expansion. As a leading champion in the region, Injazat is a great partner and we are excited to see the differences we can bring to joint customers’ environments. As the first solution to allow IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimisation with unprecedented and actionable visibility, Nexthink is energised to bring this level of clarify and action to enterprises across the globe."