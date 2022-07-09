Inglot unveils its Eid al-Adha summer collection

Published: Sat 9 Jul 2022, 12:00 AM

Inglot cosmetics has launched its new Eid collection across all Inglot stores in the GCC. The range showcases an impressive range of nail enamel in seven summer shades and is extremely durable and resistant to abrasion. The complexion products include various shades of bronzer, smoothing under eye powder in three shades, and the trio faces palette for contouring. Inglot is also offering highly pigmented colour play eyeliners in six new shades and highlighting eyeshadows with shimmering particles.

A selection of Eid makeup gift sets is also available from Inglot, for those who wish to share this joyous occasion with their loved ones.