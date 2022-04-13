Ingenious methods for teachers to use QR codes in their lecture

Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 11:28 AM Last updated: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 11:33 AM

Technological breakthroughs have paved the way for educational innovations. The QR (quick response) code is one innovation that many individuals incorporate. Due to advances in technology and more learner-centred settings.

We can assume, based on studies, that the increased use of mobile devices is attributable to the extensive use of the internet and the decrease in the costs of these devices.

Students can now learn from home or any other location that is comfortable for them, and they can use these electronic devices for a variety of functions.

One of the most fundamental advantages of mobile phones is their capacity to connect to the internet from anywhere, allowing them to obtain information on time.

As a result, when mobile learning is combined with the use of QR codes, the classroom environment is redefined.

What is a QR code, and how does it function in the classroom?

Usually placed on a white background, QR codes are made up of black modules arranged in a grid-like pattern. This two-dimensional barcode decodes data quickly, making it a helpful tool for data exchange.

Anyone can transform any data type, such as a PDF document of a lesson module, a video of a pre-recorded course, a picture, or a webpage, into a QR code using advanced free QR code generator software, and streamline their ways of sharing essential information.

The quick response code (QR code) enables learners to swiftly gather the information they need in a matter of a few seconds, which is why it is called that. They have to take out their smartphone and scan the code.

How can teachers improve their lecture methods with QR codes?

With the significant leap teachers make to make their class lecture fun and worthwhile for their students, most modern teachers are now incorporating technology to innovate their teaching means.

And with QR codes being one of the tech tools they use, teachers who are planning to innovate their lecture methods can apply them by following these QR code use cases.

Assist students who are having issues reading

You can record the content you want pupils to read and store it in Google Drive or another online storage service.

Connect a QR code to the file's link and keep the QR codes on opportunities for students who need extra assistance comprehending the topic.

Another option is to immediately incorporate the audio file in the MP3 QR code so that students can download it as a complement to their study aids on their smartphones.

Assignments with an extension

Including a QR code on the class assignment and letting learners take it to the extended activity or question is a great approach to give students who want to succeed something to do. It could be beneficial to stir your students' interest in the extended job doing so.

You can use a QR code to bring kids to an interactive website where they can fill out some questions. You can also use an image QR code with an image to decode information from the pictures.

Digital Reference book

Teachers can turn personalised reference books for individual courses into QR codes and include them in their printed learning guides using a PDF QR code.

Students do not have to look for information elsewhere because it is already available in a downloaded PDF.

You will alter the code and change the content in real-time if you want to incorporate other documents.

Converting learning videos to QR codes

Teachers can use QR codes for a variety of things, including science instruction.

Instead of sharing traditional periodic tables, you can use QR codes to transform videos of experiments and periodic table webcasts like descriptions of the elements in science classes. They can tap on a QR code generator with logo software, create a custom science video QR code, and place it in their learning materials.

Conclusion:

QR codes can assist pupils in their learning process in school. It piques their interest in learning and makes them more engaged.

Besides, QR codes save students time by preventing them from wasting time looking for materials online and exposing them to irrelevant information, resulting in increased efficiency in the classroom.

Teachers can use QR codes in various settings, including classrooms and online learning. Educators can design unique QR codes and use them on printed materials to allow students to quickly access more resources connected to the subject.