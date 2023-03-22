Informa Connect Middle East announces partnership with Digital Marketing Institute

Céili O'Connell, Head of Global Training Provider Recruitment, The Digital Marketing Institute

The two credentials, often defined as career-defining certifications have proven to boost marketers’ professions with a staggering 68 per cent of candidates landing a promotion and 62 per cent gaining an increase in pay

Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 10:21 AM

Informa Connect Middle East recently announced its partnership with The Digital Marketing Institute, the world’s leading provider of Digital Marketing certified courses. Informa Connect Middle East will offer delegates training to acquire the following two certifications:

Certified Digital Marketing Professional

Certified Digital Marketing Specialist – Digital Strategy & Planning

With the help of these courses, Middle Eastern marketers will be able to advance their professions and earn internationally recognised qualifications.

Shabnam Rawal, managing director at Informa Connect Middle East, said: "The collaboration with the Digital Marketing Institute adds to Informa Connect’s extensive portfolio of offerings. It also highlights our commitment to building strong partnerships with key players in the education industry. We believe that this synergy will help us better understand the needs of those in the marketing industry in the MENA region, thus allowing us to work with the Digital Marketing Institute to provide tailored support and help increase success rates."

Céili O'Connell, head of global training provider recruitment at The Digital Marketing Institute, added: "With a large network of intelligence and expert industry leaders, Informa Connect Middle East is the perfect partner for DMI to enter the MENA region. We are delighted to be collaborating with Informa Connect Middle East as they specialise in creating educational and professional development opportunities for individuals in the Middle East region, thus making them a valuable partner."

The two credentials, often defined as career-defining certifications have proven to boost marketers’ professions with a staggering 68 per cent, of course, candidates landing a promotion and 62 per cent gaining an increase in pay. Reports suggest that the certification assisted 38 per cent of course graduates to land a new role in digital marketing or change their career path.