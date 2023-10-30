Informa Connect Academy launches CMA course for finance professionals in the Middle East

This certification will teach professionals, management accounting, financial management, and skills such as financial planning, analysis, risk management, and ethical behaviour

Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 11:29 AM

In an important development for financial professionals and accountants in the Middle East, Informa Connect Academy has partnered with Becker Professional Education and Morgan International to offer a comprehensive Certified Management Accountant (CMA) course with both online and in-person learning options. This globally recognised advanced-level qualification has been developed to meet the demands of the modern financial landscape.

The UAE's dynamic economy demands highly skilled financial professionals who can navigate complex financial environments and contribute effectively to their organisations. With a growing emphasis on financial management and accountability, the CMA certification has never been more relevant in this market. Commenting on the launch of the CMA course in the UAE, Megha Nagpal, divisional director of Informa Connect Academy, said: "We are thrilled to introduce the Certified Management Accountant course in partnership with Becker Professional Education and Morgan International. This credential is recognised worldwide for its emphasis on financial management. It equips the holder with the requisite skills to thrive in today's ever-evolving business landscape. Finance professionals will be able to build on their expertise, climb the corporate ladder, and significantly contribute to the success of their organisation with the aid of tools made accessible through this alliance."

With over 30 years of experience in delivering up-to-date business information, Informa Connect Academy is dedicated to equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge required to excel in today's competitive job market. Informa Connect Academy, in recognition of the increasing demand for CMA certification and the evolving needs of finance professionals, has made it a mission to provide this prestigious qualification.

Participants will learn to skillfully develop and execute financial plans aligned with an organisation's objectives, enabling them to contribute strategically to the company’s growth. The programme encompasses techniques for adeptly analysing financial data and providing valuable insights that underpin informed decision-making. Understanding internal controls and risk management practices is emphasised to ensure the safeguarding of an organisation's assets and reputation. The CMA designation places significant emphasis on ethical conduct within the finance field, fostering integrity and accountability.

Moreover, CMA-certified professionals frequently hold managerial positions such as Financial Analysts, Management Accountants, Financial Managers, and Chief Financial Officers. Successful completion of the course equips individuals with proficiency in key areas critical to their professional growth.