Influencer beauty and talent contest to be held in UAE

It aims to find someone with excellent communication skills, creativity, and an unstoppable personality with a real story.

Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 2:17 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 2:41 PM

Miss Influencer 2022, the first-ever influencer beauty and talent contest, is coming to Dubai. Lilla Bolyki, a 35-year-old Hungarian entrepreneur, came up with a game-changing concept to rebuild the entire idea of a beauty pageant. Her upcoming project will not only redefine the image of influencers, but offer a multi-platform advertising system to their sponsors.

Miss Influencer 2022 is aimed at representing women’s empowerment along with educating the future generation of social media users. It aims to find someone with excellent communication skills, creativity, and an unstoppable personality with a real story. The contest has an innovative element, which involves contestants picking up an envelope with a women empowerment topic and a sponsor brand.

Their mission is to create Instagram campaigns about them and to be as creative as possible on the given topics, to dig deeper, generate engagement, and show their skills, originality, and resourcefulness.