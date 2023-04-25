Influencer and digital creator Zoya Diksha recalls getting awarded by Amisha Patel and Imran Abbas
Who doesn't want success? We all look forward to achieving our milestones, and winning a title is surely one of them.
Speaking of which, wouldn't it be your dream moment if you got awarded by someone esteemed? Sure, it will be, and Zoya Diksha is no different. Also known as Diksha Mishra, she is one of the most trending female influencers in the UAE.
The creator is held in high regard for TikTok videos. She makes clean content that illustrates simplicity and uniqueness. Due to her amazing content, she has been awarded multiple times. Talking about her best one, Diksha mentioned receiving the best TikTok content creator female GCC by actress Amisha Patel and actor Imran Abbas in Bahrain. We can apprehend her emotions; after all, who wouldn't be delighted to be honoured by such well-known and idolised personalities?
Talking about this day, Diksha says: "I was already elated that my work was being appreciated and honoured with such a prestigious title. My contentment was doubled when I was presented the award by Amisha Patel and Imran Abbas. I have grown up watching their films and admiring their work. Getting awarded by them was truly fulfilling."
She also received the best recognition award from Sonu Sood. These are just a few. Diksha has won millions of hearts with her extraordinariness. She came to Dubai in 2019 as a hotelier, but with her content and acting, she managed to impress the netizens. She has done a few music albums and web series too. The content creator has many upcoming projects in the pipeline.
Diksha has shared her desire to make a career in film as well. She was recently seen distributing iftar boxes to people with the Dubai Police during Ramadan. She promises her fans to bring the best and cleanest content throughout. We hope that she keeps up with her goals.