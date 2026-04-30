Infinite IT Solutions receives pre-approval as accredited service provider for UAE e-invoicing mandate

GCC-based e-invoicing leader with global reach across 30 countries to deliver enterprise-grade Peppol connectivity for UAE's landmark digital tax transformation

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 30 Apr 2026, 12:13 PM
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Infinite IT Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise e-invoicing and automation solutions in the Gulf region, today announced that it has received pre-approval as an accredited service provider (ASP) under the UAE’s upcoming e-invoicing mandate. This accreditation positions Infinite among the first technology providers to combine global e-invoicing expertise with a strong GCC presence, delivering Peppol-based e-invoicing services purpose-built for UAE enterprises.

Infinite IT Solutions brings deep regional experience to the UAE e-invoicing market, having established itself as a trusted partner across the GCC, supported by a proven track record in delivering e-invoicing mandates worldwide.

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"Our presence in the GCC for more than six years has given us an unparalleled understanding of regional business practices, regulatory frameworks, and the unique requirements of enterprises operating across the Gulf," said Ammar Hamednalla, GCC regional manager at Infinite IT Solutions. “This ASP accreditation validates our commitment to being the GCC’s trusted e-invoicing partner, not a global provider treating the UAE as just another market, but a regional specialist that understands Arabic-first service delivery, local tax nuances, and the ERP landscapes our clients operate in."

The company’s e-invoicing platform is built on Infinite’s global architecture, which already supports mandates in 30 countries, including Saudi Arabia’s ZATCA, Oman, and major regulatory frameworks across Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

"Our global e-invoicing platform processes millions of compliant documents across multiple jurisdictions, and we’re bringing that enterprise-grade reliability to the UAE market," said Paweł Ogorzałek, VP of business development at Infinite IT Solutions. "What sets us apart is the combination of global reach and intelligent automation, our platform delivers real-time validation, seamless ERP integration with SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics, and AI-powered anomaly detection. UAE enterprises benefit from the security and scalability of a global platform, combined with the responsiveness and expertise of a regional partner."

Infinite IT Solutions is also offering an Early Adoption Programme for enterprises seeking priority onboarding, dedicated implementation support, and preferential pricing.

For more information, visit: https://infinite-it.com/ae


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