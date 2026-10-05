Infasme and Fotopia launch Digitizeme, bringing enterprise-grade AI document management to the UAE's SME sector

Infasme, a leading provider of enterprise document management solutions, and Fotopia Technologies, a pioneer in document digitisation and ECM across the MENA region, today announced the launch of Digitizeme, a new DMS platform built specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises in the UAE.

The platform addresses a gap that has long frustrated the UAE's SME market. While large enterprises have had access to sophisticated document management tools, smaller businesses have generally had to choose between expensive, overly complex systems and insufficient, non-compliant alternatives. Digitizeme aims to close that gap, delivering enterprise-grade capabilities, including intelligent document capture, version control, role-based access and automated workflows, at a price point accessible to businesses of any size. All documents are hosted in local UAE and KSA data centres, ensuring full regional data residency and compliance with local regulatory requirements.

Digitizeme uses AI-driven document scanning and optical character recognition (OCR) to automatically extract data from scans, photos and PDFs. Its OCR reads both Arabic and English, with native right-to-left layout support, and the companies report over 99 per cent accuracy in both languages.

Documents can be located and categorised using intelligent tagging and full-text search, and custom approval and routing workflows can be set up for document-heavy business processes. Every document change is tracked with a full audit trail, designed to help businesses meet UAE regulatory standards.

Granular permission controls protect sensitive documents while still allowing teams to collaborate. The platform also connects with UAE business tools and ERP platforms.

Digitizeme is built on three decades of ECM expertise, combining Infasme's deep domain knowledge in document management with Fotopia's track record in digitisation and archiving across MENA. Together, the two companies say the goal is to make compliance-grade document infrastructure accessible to every UAE business.

Raef Eid, president of Fotopia Technologies, said: "The UAE SME market has been underserved for too long when it comes to document management. Business owners are using WhatsApp groups to share contracts, email threads to track approvals and consumer cloud storage for sensitive documents. Digitizeme was built to solve this, to give UAE businesses a platform that actually works for them, at a price they can afford, with the compliance assurance their industry demands."

Digitizeme is available now via the official website at www.digitizeme.ae. Small and midsize businesses can book a demo to speak with the Digitizeme team about which plan fits their needs.