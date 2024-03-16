Indus Hospital's youth ambassadors shine bright at donor appreciation ceremony: A celebration of hope and unity

The R&B Festive Collection is a celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, embodying the spirit and values of the season
The Indus Hospital & Health Network has been at the forefront of youth empowerment with its fantastic youth ambassadors, who are pioneers of a better future. These young individuals have tirelessly worked to raise awareness and funds, putting their hearts and pride into a cause that aims to build a better tomorrow for the people of Pakistan.
On March 2, at the Pakistan Association, The Indus Hospital hosted the Donor Appreciation and Youth Ambassador Ceremony Dinner, a testament to the remarkable efforts of these young ambassadors and supporters. The event was a celebration of their dedication and achievements, showcasing the power of collective action and philanthropy.
Sania Saeed, a prominent Pakistani actress and philanthropist and one of Indus' leading ambassadors, graced the stage to express heartfelt appreciation for all the work done and pride in the progress made so far. The youth ambassadors were rightfully acknowledged for their passion and commitment, receiving praise and recognition for their invaluable contributions to the community.
The evening was not only about acknowledgement but also about unity and celebration. Beautiful musical intervals, including live performances of the Pakistan National Anthem and a rendition of Michael Jackson's iconic 'Heal the World', brought everyone together in harmony and solidarity.
With seamless coordination and efficiency, the event left guests satisfied and hopeful, instilling complete faith in all that Indus stands for and its potential to achieve even greater heights. It was an evening crafted with love and filled with joyful hearts, all united in representing an incredible hope for the nation of Pakistan.
The R&B Festive Collection is a celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, embodying the spirit and values of the season
the new app launch reflects a joint commitment to empowering students and communities to champion environmental conservation and digital sustainability efforts
With a focus on client-centric design solutions and a dedication to excellence, V Design Studio has earned accolades for its unique approach to design
With this funding, Paklaunch seeks to create a flourishing ecosystem for regional startups in Pakistan and the GCC
Dr Faisal's dedication to sustainability not only shapes the future of his clinic but also sets a meaningful example for the entire aesthetic industry
The event was attended by over 300 guests, including Eugene Mayne, chairman of Tristar Holdings, and CEO John Lloyd
Permus is transforming businesses with innovative and tailor-made software
Amazon’s meal donation programme ‘Iftar on Wheels’ aims to deliver 50,000 kg of food essentials throughout the holy month of Ramadan