Indulge in meaningful travel experiences post-Covid-19

Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 2:29 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 2:31 PM

The travel industry is going through a transformation, especially in the post-Covid-19 period people are back to discovering the world and are thirsty for travelling after being kept indoors for months. People desire customised and tailor-made travel plans designed for them more than ever to save time and money and still want premium service.

According to the UNWTO, tourism is the world's fifth fastest-growing industry, with one billion international travellers, $1.53 trillion in global revenues and five per cent growth globally per year. Much of that growth is coming from the emerging middle classes of Brazil, Russia, India, China and Mexico.

In 2019, the contribution of the travel and tourism sector to the UAE's GDP was nearly Dh180.4 billion, which is equivalent to 11.6 per cent of the total GDP. It has been projected that the travel and tourism industry will contribute about Dh280.6 billion to the UAE’s GDP by 2028.

The concierge services market (including North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific) is evaluated at $612.512 million for the year 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.02 per cent to reach a market size of $862.509 million by the year 2027. (Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, May 2022)

Too many choices, one travel shop for all needs

In the travel industry, there are many providers and all are explaining their services, what's included and what's not — too complicated to pull this together when you want to spare your time only for joy. Wouldn't it be perfect if there is one service provider like your assistant designing your day during your stay as per your own choices and desires; you save time, effort and money so that you don't worry about the plans but just enjoy the time that you have during your vacation.

Imagine you have a personal assistant in Dubai and happy to support you with your requests to make your stay unforgettable. BEE Premium aims to create this type of great travel and hospitality experience for travellers in Dubai to make their life easy and let them enjoy all the moments.

BEE Premium is like a one-stop solution for visitors to let them enjoy their stay and make it memorable. Emrah Gullu, founder and managing director of BEE Premium, says: ‘Our differentiating factor is that we are not limited to certain listed services, we are flexible to design the services as per our client's needs and create ‘Be at home’ comfort feeling during their vacation. One of the premium flexible service examples we provide is the layover package. Dubai International Airport is famous for being a hub in between flights and some visitors have only a few hours to stop in Dubai. We can create customised city tours depending on how many hours they have in Dubai and what they would like to see or experience within that time. Wouldn’t it be amazing to the best use of that layover time efficiently with more fun instead of just sitting in a lounge at the airport?

BEE Premium also creates unique premium events for birthdays, anniversaries, wedding proposals, destination business meetings or destination boutique events. All these are designed as per the individual requests meeting high-quality standards. For more information, you can visit: www.bee-premium.com or follow the Instagram page www.instagram.com/bee_premium.com.