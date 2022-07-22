Indulge in a 3D dining experience at Shangri-La Dubai

'Have you ever eaten a Picasso before? Or what does Andy Warhol have to do with the best steak in town?' Explore the world of art without leaving the table with the launch of a new high-tech LED dining show that promises to be an illusionary feast for the senses.

Launched in Shangri-La Dubai on July 1 in partnership with The Banquet of Hoshena, the innovative dining concept entitled 'SEVEN Paintings'. A story told by Leonardo da Vinci and Mona Lisa, the experience will transport its guests to a unique discovery of the works by the great masters of art -- Michelangelo, Banksy, Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí and Vincent van Gogh presented on the table with show-stopping visuals and artistic culinary delights.

With the expertise of Omar Satwari, internationally acclaimed food artist and chef and Daniel Sheperd, executive chef Shangri-La Dubai, be prepared for an avant-garde food experience like no other.

'SEVEN Paintings' is a one-of-a-kind dining concept that uses story-telling theatrics, illusion and cutting-edge 3D graphic technology in a two-hour seven-course dinner accompanied by creative beverages.

This unique concept has emerged out of Dubai globally, setting an international trend. The Dubai-based show producer Nadine Beshir launched her first dinner experience 'Dinner Time Story' in 2017. Premiering in Dubai, the show sprung out with sensational success touring more than 30 cities around the world within three years.

Experience 'SEVEN Paintings – An Immersive Dining Experience at Shangri-La Dubai' every Friday from 8 pm – 10 pm for Dh450 per person.

For reservations, please call +971 405 2703 or email fbreservations.sldb@shangri-la.com