India–UAE tech synergy shines at Gitex 2025: India leads 450+ exhibitors: ESC India

The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) is once again set to electrify Gitex Global Dubai 2025 with a commanding presence of over 450 Indian technology exhibitors and startups, reaffirming its role as the largest international organizer at the show. ESC will anchor the India Pavilion, featuring 100+ companies across strategic halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13–17, showcasing India’s finest in AI, cybersecurity, cloud, IoT, smart mobility, fintech, and digital infrastructure.

This year’s pavilion is more than an exhibition — it’s a statement. A showcase of India’s thriving MSME ecosystem, export-ready startups, and global tech ambitions. From first-time innovators to seasoned exporters, ESC is bringing the full spectrum of India’s digital talent to the world’s most connected city.

“Dubai is not just a venue — it’s a vision,” said Kamal Vachani, regional director, ESC (Dubai). “The India pavilion is a living showcase of India’s tech prowess and our growing synergy with the UAE. With CEPA and LCSS in place, we’re seeing unprecedented momentum in cross-border commerce.”

Indeed, the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) and the Local Currency Settlement System (LCSS) have turbocharged bilateral trade, which crossed $100 billion in financial year 2024–25. Electronics exports alone hit $3.7 billion, making the UAE India’s second-largest destination for electronics hardware. Dubai’s strategic location and world-class logistics make it a natural gateway to Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, and a launchpad for Indian tech to scale globally.

“ESC’s multi-hall presence at GITEX reflects the scale and diversity of India’s ICT capabilities,” said Gurmeet Singh, CEO and executive director, ESC. “We’re proud to facilitate global exposure for 100+ Indian companies, many of whom are MSMEs and first-time exporters. This initiative aligns with our mission to expand India’s digital footprint and support the Government’s vision of making India a global electronics hub.”

The pavilion will host high-impact networking events, investor roundtables, and B2B matchmaking sessions, offering Dubai’s business community direct access to India’s innovation engine. With support from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, ESC’s participation is part of a broader strategy to position India as a global leader in technology exports.

Veer Sagar, chairman, ESC, added: “Gitex is where ideas meet markets. Our exhibitors are showcasing solutions that are not only innovative but scalable for global deployment. The India Pavilion is a launchpad for deeper integration into global ICT supply chains.”

From smart cities to smart contracts, India’s tech story is unfolding in Dubai — and ESC is writing the next chapter, added Sagar.