IndiaSoft 2022 raises IT deliverables

Kamal Vachani, Regional Director, ESC, Middle East

IndiaSoft 2022, the flagship IT event of Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) will be held in New Delhi, from March 23 – 25, which will bring together 500 foreign ICT buyers from 60 countries.

Mentioning about India’s head start in software development and information technology enabled services (ITeS), Kamal Vachani, regional director at ESC, Middle East, said: “Around 90 per cent of India’s software and ITeS exports is with the US and Europe, wherein the US accounts for the lion’s share at 60 per cent.

We at ESC empower the Indian IT exporters to go in the value chain by exporting high-ended software and complex solutions to the global markets.” He further added: “We are targeting the Middle East market to export ITeS in a big way.”

Explaining the special features, Sandeep Narula, chairman at ESC, said: “A lot of importance is given to showcase the ‘innovation trail’ in the cutting edge digital technologies like artificial intelligence, automation, machine-to-machine language (IoTs) and other internet products.”

“We feel these sectors are the future of the Indian ICT manufacturing and exports when great transformation is undergoing in the global ICT markets. Indian companies will have to absorb these trends in a more intense manner,” Narula said.

Gurmeet Singh, executive director at ESC, commented: “Keeping in tune with the focus laid by the government for promoting startups in the digital domain, we encourage a lot of small and mid-size companies and startups to participate in the show to familiarise themselves with the requirements of the foreign buyers.”

“The three-day show will display India’s capabilities in automation, internet products like IoTs, robotics etc, which will also convey that India is in the cusp of the next level of IT revolution,” Singh concluded.