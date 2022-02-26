India’s MX Studios brings ‘Wanderlust’ to Abu Dhabi

This six-part series captures the duo experiencing the culture of Abu Dhabi in a unique way

Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:04 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:24 PM

In the last two years, life as we knew it changed. Today, we are more impulsive when it comes to having fun, trying out fresh things, and exploring new places. Bringing alive this newfound sense of adventure — MX Studios presents ‘Wanderlust in Abu Dhabi’, featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, where they succumb to the ‘Yes’ theory in life.

This six-part series captures the duo experiencing the culture of Abu Dhabi in a unique way. Each episode oﬀers a variety of memorable experiences that take place in picturesque Abu Dhabi. From trying diﬀerent cuisines to exploring hidden gems in this beautiful city and ﬁnding that picture-perfect moment to chronicle their day, the couple is seen living their best life.

Dilaik said: “Wanderlust’ is the best thing that could have happened to us after lockdown - being stuck at home and unable to do anything, we realised that we needed to bring the adrenaline rush back into our lives. Many of our real-life stories and personal quirks will also come to life in this unscripted six-part series and I think it’s yet another way for us to connect with our fans while doing what we love to do.” Shukla added: “We are extremely excited to be a part of this series that will stream for the large and diverse audience base of MX Player.

It has given us the chance to take risks, overcome our fears and explore the exciting Emirati life that we wouldn’t ever have been able to do so intrinsically otherwise.” Stream all episodes for free, starting March 4 exclusively on MX Player.